Supreme Court's Sharp Rebuff on Senior Designation Allegations

The Supreme Court has criticized a petition alleging bias in the senior designation of lawyers, stating it contains unfounded allegations against judges. The plea claims the process violates equality principles by favoring a minority of lawyers. The court has granted petitioners four weeks to amend the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:49 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday condemned a petition accusing judicial bias in the conferment of senior legal designations, describing its claims as "scurrilous and unfounded." Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan questioned the motives behind the petition, led by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara.

The bench highlighted insinuations against the judiciary within the plea, expressing concern over its inflammatory nature. The petition alleges that senior designations unfairly privilege a minority, violating constitutional equality.

Nedumpara was urged to amend the plea, with the court suggesting potential consequences if changes are not made. Petitioners have four weeks to reconsider their stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

