Supreme Court's Sharp Rebuff on Senior Designation Allegations

The Supreme Court on Thursday condemned a petition accusing judicial bias in the conferment of senior legal designations, describing its claims as "scurrilous and unfounded." Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan questioned the motives behind the petition, led by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara.

The bench highlighted insinuations against the judiciary within the plea, expressing concern over its inflammatory nature. The petition alleges that senior designations unfairly privilege a minority, violating constitutional equality.

Nedumpara was urged to amend the plea, with the court suggesting potential consequences if changes are not made. Petitioners have four weeks to reconsider their stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)