Supreme Court's Sharp Rebuff on Senior Designation Allegations
The Supreme Court has criticized a petition alleging bias in the senior designation of lawyers, stating it contains unfounded allegations against judges. The plea claims the process violates equality principles by favoring a minority of lawyers. The court has granted petitioners four weeks to amend the allegations.
The Supreme Court on Thursday condemned a petition accusing judicial bias in the conferment of senior legal designations, describing its claims as "scurrilous and unfounded." Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan questioned the motives behind the petition, led by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara.
The bench highlighted insinuations against the judiciary within the plea, expressing concern over its inflammatory nature. The petition alleges that senior designations unfairly privilege a minority, violating constitutional equality.
Nedumpara was urged to amend the plea, with the court suggesting potential consequences if changes are not made. Petitioners have four weeks to reconsider their stance.
