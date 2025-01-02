Left Menu

India Supports Vanuatu with USD 500,000 Aid After Devastating Earthquake

India has pledged USD 500,000 in aid to Vanuatu to help it recover from the destruction caused by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake. The Indian government reiterated its commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster management in the region, pledging immediate support to the affected island nation.

India has announced a relief package of USD 500,000 for Vanuatu, which faced widespread destruction after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near its coast on December 17.

New Delhi emphasized its readiness to offer extensive support, demonstrating solidarity under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

The assistance aligns with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, highlighting its commitment to disaster risk reduction and strengthening relations with the South Pacific region.

