India Supports Vanuatu with USD 500,000 Aid After Devastating Earthquake
India has pledged USD 500,000 in aid to Vanuatu to help it recover from the destruction caused by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake. The Indian government reiterated its commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster management in the region, pledging immediate support to the affected island nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:26 IST
- India
India has announced a relief package of USD 500,000 for Vanuatu, which faced widespread destruction after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near its coast on December 17.
New Delhi emphasized its readiness to offer extensive support, demonstrating solidarity under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.
The assistance aligns with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, highlighting its commitment to disaster risk reduction and strengthening relations with the South Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
