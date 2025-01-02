AI-Enhanced Security Measures at Maharashtra's Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the enhancement of security measures at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, through the integration of artificial intelligence technology.

In a security review meeting, Fadnavis focused on reinforcing entry gate checks and facilitating safe passage for officials to the Vidhan Bhawan. The underpass construction connecting the two complexes was also emphasized, underlining the need for uninterrupted access during legislative sessions.

Additional precautions include installing safety nets on various floors of the Mantralaya to prevent any misadventures and tightening the overall security to preclude the entry of suspicious items. Leading the review were key officials like Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and DGP Rashmi Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)