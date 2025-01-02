Left Menu

AI-Enhanced Security Measures at Maharashtra's Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed authorities to bolster security at the Mantralaya using AI technology. A review meeting prioritized security checks, issuance of special passes, and construction of an underpass between Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhawan. New safety measures, including installation of nets, were proposed to ensure comprehensive security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:37 IST
AI-Enhanced Security Measures at Maharashtra's Mantralaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the enhancement of security measures at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, through the integration of artificial intelligence technology.

In a security review meeting, Fadnavis focused on reinforcing entry gate checks and facilitating safe passage for officials to the Vidhan Bhawan. The underpass construction connecting the two complexes was also emphasized, underlining the need for uninterrupted access during legislative sessions.

Additional precautions include installing safety nets on various floors of the Mantralaya to prevent any misadventures and tightening the overall security to preclude the entry of suspicious items. Leading the review were key officials like Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and DGP Rashmi Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025