Delhi High Court Upholds Privacy for Minor Assault Survivors

The Delhi High Court has mandated action from the police commissioner and AIIMS medical superintendent to safeguard the identities of minors who survive sexual assault, ensuring they are not exposed in any form.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, in a POCSO case, reduced a man's sentence for sexual assault on a minor, citing only an attempt was made. However, he criticized the investigative officer's failure to conceal the minor's identity.

The judge underscored the importance of the POCSO Act and similar laws, demanding future compliance. The convict's term was reduced due to unreliable testimonies, enforcing that any doubt must favor the accused.

