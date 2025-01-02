Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Privacy for Minor Assault Survivors

The Delhi High Court emphasized the importance of protecting minor sexual assault survivors' identities, critiquing investigative officers for lapses. A man's jail term was reduced from 20 to 10 years due to insufficient evidence of aggravated assault. The court stressed enforcement of POCSO Act and related laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:41 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Privacy for Minor Assault Survivors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated action from the police commissioner and AIIMS medical superintendent to safeguard the identities of minors who survive sexual assault, ensuring they are not exposed in any form.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, in a POCSO case, reduced a man's sentence for sexual assault on a minor, citing only an attempt was made. However, he criticized the investigative officer's failure to conceal the minor's identity.

The judge underscored the importance of the POCSO Act and similar laws, demanding future compliance. The convict's term was reduced due to unreliable testimonies, enforcing that any doubt must favor the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025