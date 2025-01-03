Ex-Army Man Faces Indictment for Hezbollah Support
A former U.S. Army soldier, Jack Danaher Molloy, has been indicted for attempting to support Hezbollah and making false statements to the FBI. Molloy, a dual U.S.-Irish citizen, traveled to Lebanon in 2024 to join the group. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
A Pennsylvania man, Jack Danaher Molloy, has been indicted on charges of attempting to support Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and for making false statements to the FBI, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Molloy, 24, who holds dual citizenship with the U.S. and Ireland, traveled to Lebanon and Syria with the intention of joining Hezbollah in 2024. Despite returning to the U.S. later that year, he continued his attempts. The Justice Department stated he had also promoted anti-Semitic views.
Molloy allegedly misled the FBI about his intentions upon his U.S. return and was arrested in Chicago. Consequences, if convicted, include up to 20 years imprisonment for the support charge and up to eight years for false statements.
