Unprecedented Arrest Warrant Issued for South Korean President Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant political development, an arrest warrant has been issued for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a first in the nation's history. Yoon is under investigation for his role in the December 3 martial law declaration, which caught the country by surprise.

Authorities from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrived at Yoon's residence early Friday morning. They faced security challenges and protests from hundreds of supporters rallying against the arrest. The Presidential Security Service's response to the arrest attempt remains uncertain.

This arrest scenario unfolds amidst broader political drama. Yoon's impeachment case is under review by the Constitutional Court, and the arrest warrant's legality is contested. The development continues to unfold against the backdrop of South Korea's dynamic political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)