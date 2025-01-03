Political Drama Unfolds: Arrest Warrant for South Korean President Yoon

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities executing an arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk faced significant hurdles on Friday. Confronted by both protesters and presidential security, the situation highlights deep divisions within the nation and the unpredictable trajectory of Korean politics.

The arrest warrant, a first for an incumbent president in South Korea, relates to a contentious martial law attempt that Yoon initiated in December. The move stunned the nation and now forms the basis of a criminal investigation for insurrection.

The political climate remains fraught with uncertainty, as supporters have rallied in defense of Yoon and legal complexities cast doubt on the warrant's legitimacy. The unfolding events continue to captivate both domestic and international audiences, awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)