New Year's Tragedy: From Army Veteran to ISIS-Inspired Attacker
A U.S. Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, killed 14 by driving a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, pledging allegiance to Islamic State. The FBI termed it a terrorist act by an inspired lone wolf. Jabbar struggled with personal issues, becoming radicalized before the attack.
In a grim start to the new year, a U.S. Army veteran killed 14 individuals in New Orleans, using a truck to plow into revellers celebrating New Year's Day. The assailant, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly pledged allegiance to the extremist group Islamic State.
Authorities say Jabbar, a former Afghanistan serviceman, acted independently, and the FBI deemed the incident an act of terrorism. Officials are still probing into how the Texas native transformed from a respected professional into an individual inspired by radical ideologies.
The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about radicalization and the persistent threat posed by militant groups despite efforts to curtail their influence. As the investigation continues, increased security is promised for upcoming public events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urged to Deny Mumbai-Attack Convict's Extradition Appeal
9 people killed in Israeli attacks on Yemen, reports AP citing Houthi-controlled satellite channel.
Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Massive Drone and Missile Attack
Honeymoon Dispute Escalates to Acid Attack in Thane
Chaos at School Function: Bee Attack Leaves Dozens Injured