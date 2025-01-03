New Year's Tragedy: From Army Veteran to ISIS-Inspired Attacker

In a grim start to the new year, a U.S. Army veteran killed 14 individuals in New Orleans, using a truck to plow into revellers celebrating New Year's Day. The assailant, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly pledged allegiance to the extremist group Islamic State.

Authorities say Jabbar, a former Afghanistan serviceman, acted independently, and the FBI deemed the incident an act of terrorism. Officials are still probing into how the Texas native transformed from a respected professional into an individual inspired by radical ideologies.

The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about radicalization and the persistent threat posed by militant groups despite efforts to curtail their influence. As the investigation continues, increased security is promised for upcoming public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)