Left Menu

New Year's Tragedy: From Army Veteran to ISIS-Inspired Attacker

A U.S. Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, killed 14 by driving a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, pledging allegiance to Islamic State. The FBI termed it a terrorist act by an inspired lone wolf. Jabbar struggled with personal issues, becoming radicalized before the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:00 IST
New Year's Tragedy: From Army Veteran to ISIS-Inspired Attacker
US-FBI-Federal-Officers Image Credit: ANI

In a grim start to the new year, a U.S. Army veteran killed 14 individuals in New Orleans, using a truck to plow into revellers celebrating New Year's Day. The assailant, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly pledged allegiance to the extremist group Islamic State.

Authorities say Jabbar, a former Afghanistan serviceman, acted independently, and the FBI deemed the incident an act of terrorism. Officials are still probing into how the Texas native transformed from a respected professional into an individual inspired by radical ideologies.

The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about radicalization and the persistent threat posed by militant groups despite efforts to curtail their influence. As the investigation continues, increased security is promised for upcoming public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025