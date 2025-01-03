Odisha Declares Unseasonal Rains a Natural Calamity
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared unseasonal rain in December as a natural calamity, enabling compensation from the state disaster response fund. Over 666,720 farmers, affected by over 33 percent crop loss, will receive around Rs 291 crore in assistance for damages across 226,791 hectares.
In a significant announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday officially declared the unseasonal rain in December as a natural calamity. This decision aims to ensure the disbursement of compensation from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) for farmers who suffered crop damages due to the unexpected weather conditions.
Speaking during the 'Krushi Odisha Conclave' 2025, Majhi highlighted that farmers experiencing 33 percent or greater crop loss due to the rain are entitled to financial assistance. The chief minister revealed that approximately Rs 291 crore would be distributed to aid those affected by the calamity, as guided by the state's relief code.
According to reports from district collectors, the adverse weather impacted 666,720 farmers and caused damage across 226,791 hectares of agricultural land. The declaration of the unseasonal rain as a natural calamity facilitates critical financial support for the beleaguered farming community.
