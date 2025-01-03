High Court Stays Arrest of Samajwadi MP Amid Mosque Survey Violence

The Allahabad High Court on Friday issued an order to stay the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq concerning the violence incident tied to a mosque survey in the Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. The court made it clear, however, that the FIR lodged against him will not be quashed.

Barq faces allegations of inciting violence during a court-directed survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals. Despite the stay on his arrest, the judiciary has instructed that the investigation into these serious allegations continue unabated.

The directive was delivered by Justices Rajiv Gupta and Azahar Husain Idrisi following deliberations over Barq's petition. His legal representative, Imran Ullah, presented his case against the additional government advocate, asserting Barq's commitment to cooperate fully with the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)