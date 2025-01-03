Neos Shake Up Austrian Coalition Talks

The Austrian coalition talks have hit a major roadblock as the liberal Neos announced their withdrawal from negotiations on Friday. Their decision throws the talks, already excluding the far-right Freedom Party, into turmoil.

Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger expressed dissatisfaction with the discussions held alongside Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative People's Party (OVP) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO), criticizing the lack of ambition and progress in the talks.

This development signals a significant challenge to forming a cohesive centrist coalition in Austria, as the other parties scramble to reassess their strategies in the wake of Neos's exit.

