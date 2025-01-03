India Responds to China's Brahmaputra Mega Dam Plan
India expresses concerns over China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet. New Delhi emphasizes the need for transparency and consultation to protect downstream states' interests, urging China not to harm these areas. The proposed dam raises worries for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
India voiced its concerns on Friday in response to China's proposal to construct a massive dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet. The move has prompted New Delhi to urge Beijing to ensure that the interests of the downstream states are safeguarded.
The External Affairs Ministry, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, affirmed that India would continue to monitor the situation and take necessary action to protect its interests. The proposed infrastructure has stirred apprehension about potential impacts on Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
India has consistently addressed its concerns over such projects through diplomatic channels, emphasizing the need for transparency and dialogue. The call for protection of downstream states' interests was reiterated in light of the latest developments.
