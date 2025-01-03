India Responds to China's Brahmaputra Mega Dam Plan

India voiced its concerns on Friday in response to China's proposal to construct a massive dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet. The move has prompted New Delhi to urge Beijing to ensure that the interests of the downstream states are safeguarded.

The External Affairs Ministry, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, affirmed that India would continue to monitor the situation and take necessary action to protect its interests. The proposed infrastructure has stirred apprehension about potential impacts on Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

India has consistently addressed its concerns over such projects through diplomatic channels, emphasizing the need for transparency and dialogue. The call for protection of downstream states' interests was reiterated in light of the latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)