Left Menu

India Responds to China's Brahmaputra Mega Dam Plan

India expresses concerns over China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet. New Delhi emphasizes the need for transparency and consultation to protect downstream states' interests, urging China not to harm these areas. The proposed dam raises worries for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:12 IST
India Responds to China's Brahmaputra Mega Dam Plan
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India voiced its concerns on Friday in response to China's proposal to construct a massive dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet. The move has prompted New Delhi to urge Beijing to ensure that the interests of the downstream states are safeguarded.

The External Affairs Ministry, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, affirmed that India would continue to monitor the situation and take necessary action to protect its interests. The proposed infrastructure has stirred apprehension about potential impacts on Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

India has consistently addressed its concerns over such projects through diplomatic channels, emphasizing the need for transparency and dialogue. The call for protection of downstream states' interests was reiterated in light of the latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025