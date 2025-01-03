Supreme Court Urges Government Introspection on Appeal Delays

The Supreme Court called for reflection among government bodies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for persistent delays in filing appeals.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna addressed the issue during a plea by the NHAI, pointing out that most cases adhere to the timeline, questioning why government agencies don't, suggesting something is amiss and introspection is needed.

The NHAI faced criticism over a 295-day delay in challenging an NCLAT order in insolvency proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court he would engage with the NHAI chairman to explore the delay's cause. The court dismissed the plea as time-barred.

