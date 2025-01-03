Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Government Introspection on Appeal Delays

The Supreme Court criticized government agencies, including the NHAI, for delays in filing appeals. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized adhering to timelines, highlighting a dismissed NHAI insolvency case due to a 295-day delay. Solicitor General Mehta committed to investigating the reasons for the delay, underscoring a need for introspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:13 IST
Supreme Court Urges Government Introspection on Appeal Delays
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court called for reflection among government bodies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for persistent delays in filing appeals.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna addressed the issue during a plea by the NHAI, pointing out that most cases adhere to the timeline, questioning why government agencies don't, suggesting something is amiss and introspection is needed.

The NHAI faced criticism over a 295-day delay in challenging an NCLAT order in insolvency proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court he would engage with the NHAI chairman to explore the delay's cause. The court dismissed the plea as time-barred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025