Gang Rivalry Escalates as History-Sheeter Killed in Nagpur
A violent gang confrontation in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in the death of history-sheeter Pawan Hiranwar and injury to his cousin. The Sheikhu gang allegedly opened fire, following past altercations between the groups. Authorities are investigating, with suspects detained and technical evidence underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a violent exchange between rival gangs has led to the death of a history-sheeter and injury to his cousin.
The incident took place near Babulkheda village, with the Sheikhu gang ambushing the victims' vehicle. Pawan Hiranwar was killed while his cousin sustained facial injuries.
Authorities report that the victims had a history of criminal activities, and an investigation is underway, led by SP (Rural) Harssh A Poddar, with several suspects under detention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP legislator Ram Shinde elected unopposed as chairperson of Maharashtra legislative council.
Ram Shinde Elected Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson
Ram Shinde Takes Helm: Unopposed Election Marks New Chapter in Maharashtra Legislative Council
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Dismantles Opposition's “Fake Narrative” After Election Victory
Power Plays: Portfolios in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Government