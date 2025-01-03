Gang Rivalry Escalates as History-Sheeter Killed in Nagpur

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a violent exchange between rival gangs has led to the death of a history-sheeter and injury to his cousin.

The incident took place near Babulkheda village, with the Sheikhu gang ambushing the victims' vehicle. Pawan Hiranwar was killed while his cousin sustained facial injuries.

Authorities report that the victims had a history of criminal activities, and an investigation is underway, led by SP (Rural) Harssh A Poddar, with several suspects under detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)