Left Menu

Gang Rivalry Escalates as History-Sheeter Killed in Nagpur

A violent gang confrontation in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in the death of history-sheeter Pawan Hiranwar and injury to his cousin. The Sheikhu gang allegedly opened fire, following past altercations between the groups. Authorities are investigating, with suspects detained and technical evidence underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:24 IST
Gang Rivalry Escalates as History-Sheeter Killed in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a violent exchange between rival gangs has led to the death of a history-sheeter and injury to his cousin.

The incident took place near Babulkheda village, with the Sheikhu gang ambushing the victims' vehicle. Pawan Hiranwar was killed while his cousin sustained facial injuries.

Authorities report that the victims had a history of criminal activities, and an investigation is underway, led by SP (Rural) Harssh A Poddar, with several suspects under detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025