Nightclub Feud: Gun Drama Unfolds Near Delhi Metro

Delhi Police have apprehended two former nightclub employees, Bilal and Talib, after a gun was brandished during a scuffle. The event unfolded near Nirman Vihar Metro station, causing panic. Bharat Sharma and friends, the victims, alleged the altercation was fueled by jealousy. CCTV footage aided the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Police have taken decisive action by arresting two former nightclub employees, Bilal and Talib, following a tense scuffle in east Delhi that took a dangerous turn.

The incident occurred on Thursday near the bustling Nirman Vihar Metro station, where one of the accused brandished a firearm, creating panic among bystanders.

Insights from the situation reveal that victims Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Sharma, and Jasmeet Singh were allegedly attacked amid a jealousy-fueled confrontation, leading to swift police intervention facilitated by CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

