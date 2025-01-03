Nightclub Feud: Gun Drama Unfolds Near Delhi Metro

Delhi Police have taken decisive action by arresting two former nightclub employees, Bilal and Talib, following a tense scuffle in east Delhi that took a dangerous turn.

The incident occurred on Thursday near the bustling Nirman Vihar Metro station, where one of the accused brandished a firearm, creating panic among bystanders.

Insights from the situation reveal that victims Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Sharma, and Jasmeet Singh were allegedly attacked amid a jealousy-fueled confrontation, leading to swift police intervention facilitated by CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)