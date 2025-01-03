Nightclub Feud: Gun Drama Unfolds Near Delhi Metro
Delhi Police have apprehended two former nightclub employees, Bilal and Talib, after a gun was brandished during a scuffle. The event unfolded near Nirman Vihar Metro station, causing panic. Bharat Sharma and friends, the victims, alleged the altercation was fueled by jealousy. CCTV footage aided the arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have taken decisive action by arresting two former nightclub employees, Bilal and Talib, following a tense scuffle in east Delhi that took a dangerous turn.
The incident occurred on Thursday near the bustling Nirman Vihar Metro station, where one of the accused brandished a firearm, creating panic among bystanders.
Insights from the situation reveal that victims Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Sharma, and Jasmeet Singh were allegedly attacked amid a jealousy-fueled confrontation, leading to swift police intervention facilitated by CCTV footage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- gun
- arrest
- Nirman Vihar
- nightclub
- altercation
- crime
- scuffle
- police
- jealousy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Protests Escalate as Claims of Physical Altercation Arise
Tragic Altercation at Delhi Food Outlet: Worker Killed in Colleague Fight
Justice for the Innocent: Court Aids Parents Punished for Son's Crimes
Tech Whiz Accused of CEO's Murder: A Gripping Tale of Crime and Controversy
Tragic Altercation: Young Man Beaten to Death in Athai Village