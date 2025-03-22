Left Menu

Peru's Interior Minister Ousted Amid Rising Crime Wave

Peru's Congress voted to remove Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez, citing his failure to address increasing violent crime. Despite his efforts alongside police, a no-confidence vote necessitates his departure. Public dissatisfaction has escalated after rising killings, including the murder of musician Paul Flores, leading to a state of emergency.

  • Peru

Peru's legislative body has ousted Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez following a no-confidence vote over his mishandling of the country's escalating crime rate. The decision was supported by 78 votes, with 11 against and 20 abstentions.

The action came amid public outrage and increased violence, highlighted by the recent murder of beloved musician Paul Flores. In response, President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in Lima and deployed military personnel to aid the police force.

The country witnessed a sharp rise in killings, jumping from 1,506 in 2023 to 2,057 in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for effective crime-fighting measures.

