Germany's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Syria's Future

Germany is in close contact with both the current regime in Damascus and opposition groups in Syria. Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of fostering a multi-ethnic future for Syria, signaling Germany's commitment to progress in diplomatic relations with the Middle Eastern country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is maintaining intensive communication with the ruling authorities in Damascus as well as opposition factions within Syria, Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed on Friday. He underscored the significance of crafting a multi-ethnic future for the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Scholz, addressing the media during a visit to a Rolls Royce facility near Berlin, highlighted Germany's strategic approach towards evolving its diplomatic connections. The objective is to contribute positively to Syria's prospects as a nation and to the well-being of its people.

The German Chancellor described this initiative as part of a broader vision to support Syria's development in a way that integrates its diverse communities, reflecting Germany's broader foreign policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

