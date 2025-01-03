Germany's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Syria's Future

Germany is maintaining intensive communication with the ruling authorities in Damascus as well as opposition factions within Syria, Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed on Friday. He underscored the significance of crafting a multi-ethnic future for the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Scholz, addressing the media during a visit to a Rolls Royce facility near Berlin, highlighted Germany's strategic approach towards evolving its diplomatic connections. The objective is to contribute positively to Syria's prospects as a nation and to the well-being of its people.

The German Chancellor described this initiative as part of a broader vision to support Syria's development in a way that integrates its diverse communities, reflecting Germany's broader foreign policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)