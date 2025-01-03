Mob Fury in Manipur: Office of Superintendent of Police Attacked

In a dramatic turn of events, a mob assaulted the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The attack, occurring Friday evening, was fueled by the officer's alleged inability to withdraw central forces from the persistently tense Saibol village, which borders Imphal East district, authorities reported.

This incident is rooted in a backdrop of protests waged by Kuki organizations. Their contention stems from an incident dated December 31, where security forces allegedly resorted to baton charges on women from Saibol village.

Officials noted that the enraged crowd hurled stones and other objects at the police office, expressing their discontent over the perpetual presence of central forces, notably the BSF and CRPF. The violent eruption caused damage to vehicles stationed within the office compound, underscoring the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)