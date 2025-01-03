Left Menu

Baltic Sea Tensions: Undersea Sabotage Suspicions Rise

A Finnish court has refused to release an oil tanker suspected of damaging undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. This incident adds to a series of suspicious damages to critical infrastructure since 2022. Investigations are ongoing, with Baltic nations and NATO on heightened alert.

Updated: 03-01-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Finnish court has denied a release request for an oil tanker accused of damaging undersea power and telecommunications infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. This is the latest in a series of incidents causing concern since 2022, leading to heightened alert across Baltic nations.

Authorities have launched several investigations, but no suspects have faced trial. The damage includes incidents like the Estlink 2 cable sabotage, prompting NATO to increase its military presence in the region. The tanker, carrying Russian oil, is suspected of intentional anchor dragging by Finnish officials.

The European Union condemns the actions, emphasizing the seriousness of Europe's infrastructure destruction. Meanwhile, Russia has dismissed involvement, despite NATO concerns and ongoing diplomatic standoffs with countries like Sweden and China investigating similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

