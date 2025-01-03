Court Declares Arrest Over Viral Video Illegal
A court ruled the arrest of Varad Tukaram Kanki, for sharing an altered video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as illegal because police failed to inform him of the grounds of arrest. The video misrepresented Fadnavis's stance on the Constitution, and police procedures were not followed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial decision, a court on Friday deemed the arrest of Varad Tukaram Kanki illegal. Kanki had been detained for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The court noted that the police did not inform him of the arrest grounds.
The controversial video edited Fadnavis's speech to misrepresent his statement on the Indian Constitution, leading to widespread circulation. Despite police claims of potential unrest, the arrest breached legal procedures.
Advocate Aishwarya Sharma, representing Kanki, argued the failure to adhere to Supreme Court guidelines. Consequently, the court ordered Kanki's release and issued a show-cause notice to the investigating officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
(Eds: Replaces 'suspension' with 'transfer') Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder: CM Fadnavis announces transfer of Beed Superintendent of Police.
Fadnavis assures strict action in Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case; says accused will be booked under MCOCA.
It is wrong to limit Ambedkar to a particular caste; he belongs to all: Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly.
Two District Reserve Guard jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district: Police.
CM Fadnavis announces judicial investigation into murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in addition to ongoing SIT probe.