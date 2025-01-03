NIA Strikes with Property Seizure Linked to Lethal Kokernag Encounter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized property linked to a key figure in a high-profile case in Jammu and Kashmir, involving a violent encounter between security forces and a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. The clash resulted in the deaths of four security personnel and one terrorist.

On September 13, 2023, the encounter took place in Kokernag's Guri Nad, Gadole forest. Those who lost their lives included Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, and a soldier. The operation, which lasted a week, ended with the killing of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan.

The NIA has now attached a 19-marla land parcel in Halpora, Anantnag district, owned by Mohammad Akbar Dar. Dar, accused of providing logistical aid to the terrorist, was arrested with 40 live AK-47 rounds in September 2023. He has been chargesheeted under various legal statutes, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

