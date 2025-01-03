Left Menu

US Treasury Cracks Down on Chinese Cybersecurity Firm with Sanctions

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Integrity Technology Group, a Beijing-based cybersecurity company, for its involvement in hacking incidents targeting US infrastructure. The sanctions relate primarily to activities by Flax Typhoon, a Chinese campaign attacking critical US infrastructure. The move aims to disrupt cyber threats and safeguard US assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:15 IST
US Treasury Cracks Down on Chinese Cybersecurity Firm with Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Treasury Department sanctioned a Beijing-based cybersecurity company, Integrity Technology Group, on Friday for its alleged role in hacking US infrastructure. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified the company as responsible for multiple cyberattacks, including engagements tied to Flax Typhoon, a Chinese state-sponsored campaign targeting American critical infrastructure.

This action follows a recent cybersecurity breach where Chinese hackers accessed US Treasury Department workstations and documents. The breach was detected on December 8 by BeyondTrust, whose software detected a stolen key used in a cloud-based service for technical support. However, these new sanctions are unrelated to the December 8 incident.

In response to these developments, Treasury Acting Under Secretary Bradley Smith emphasized the US's commitment to disrupt cyber threats while strengthening cybersecurity defenses across both public and private sectors. The sanctions restrict access to US properties and bank accounts, and prohibit dealings with Americans, in an effort to counter the ongoing Chinese cyberespionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025