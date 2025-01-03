Concerns Rise Over Potential Copycat Vehicle Attacks in the U.S.

U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are on high alert following the New Year's Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans by a U.S. Army veteran. An intelligence bulletin warns of potential copycat attacks, attributing the inspiration to the Islamic State militant group, though they have not formally claimed responsibility.

The attack, executed by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, left at least 14 individuals dead and numerous injured. Authorities highlight the threat posed by such incidents due to the easy availability of vehicles. Online Islamic State supporters still celebrate these attacks despite the group's setbacks in Syria and Iraq.

Security agencies emphasize the need for vigilance as similar attacks could involve additional weapons like guns or edged tools. Alongside ongoing investigations, there's a push to keep key political figures informed of any developments.

