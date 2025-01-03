Transdniestria Faces Crisis as Russian Gas Supplies Halted

Transdniestria, a largely Russian-speaking breakaway region of Moldova, is facing a severe energy crisis following the abrupt severing of one of Russia's gas supply routes to Europe. The stoppage was precipitated by Ukraine's refusal to renew a transit agreement that allowed Russian gas to flow through its territory, resulting in immediate hardships for Transdniestria's 450,000 residents.

The cessation of gas supplies, which took effect on New Year's Day, has led to the shutdown of central heating and hot water in homes, as well as halting production at non-food industrial enterprises. Residents like Boris, 54, have turned to alternative heating methods, raising concerns about how older citizens will manage during the apparent crisis.

Amid rising prices for basic goods, a wider political context looms. A payment dispute between Russia and Moldova over unpaid gas debts has further strained relations. Some analysts suggest Moscow aims to exploit the crisis to destabilize Moldova politically, viewing the disruption as a security threat aimed at re-empowering pro-Russian elements within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)