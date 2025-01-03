Senior Police Officer Arrested Following Viral Video of Misconduct

A senior police official was apprehended and subsequently suspended after a video, reportedly depicting him engaging in sexual harassment, garnered viral attention online, according to police reports on Friday. The officer, 58-year-old Ramachandrappa, served as Deputy Superintendent in Madhugiri.

The video reportedly shows the officer acting inappropriately towards a woman who had visited his Tumakuru office to file a land dispute complaint on Thursday. Allegations have surfaced regarding his misconduct involving taking the woman to a private room.

In light of the disturbing footage, shared widely on social media, authorities have affirmed their stance against harassment, arresting the DYSP under relevant legal sections and launching an investigation led by an Additional Superintendent of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)