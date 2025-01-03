Maoist Abduction in Maharashtra: NIA Tightens Net

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged four individuals linked to the banned CPI (Maoist) faction for their involvement in the abduction and murder of a youth in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. The incident, noted in a statement on Friday, accentuates concerns over local security.

Accused of the deadly crime are Doba Wadde, Ravi Pallo, Sattu Mahaka, and Komati Mahaka, who, according to the chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, targeted Dinesh Pusu Gawde in November 2023. Suspicion of him being a police informer and an RSS member reportedly led to his kidnapping and murder as part of a broader Maoist strategy to instill terror.

The case, initially handled by local police and involving the seizure of firearms and explosives, was escalated to the NIA in October 2024. This development underscores the persistent threats posed by Maoist elements in the region and the intense efforts by officials to curb these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)