Left Menu

Maoist Abduction in Maharashtra: NIA Tightens Net

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against four CPI (Maoist) members for abducting and killing a youth in Maharashtra. The act allegedly aimed to instill fear among villagers and deter them from communicating with authorities about Maoist activities. The case highlights ongoing security challenges in regional law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:02 IST
Maoist Abduction in Maharashtra: NIA Tightens Net
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged four individuals linked to the banned CPI (Maoist) faction for their involvement in the abduction and murder of a youth in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. The incident, noted in a statement on Friday, accentuates concerns over local security.

Accused of the deadly crime are Doba Wadde, Ravi Pallo, Sattu Mahaka, and Komati Mahaka, who, according to the chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, targeted Dinesh Pusu Gawde in November 2023. Suspicion of him being a police informer and an RSS member reportedly led to his kidnapping and murder as part of a broader Maoist strategy to instill terror.

The case, initially handled by local police and involving the seizure of firearms and explosives, was escalated to the NIA in October 2024. This development underscores the persistent threats posed by Maoist elements in the region and the intense efforts by officials to curb these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025