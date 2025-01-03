Tragic Incident Rocks Seoni Malwa: Community Demands Justice

A horrifying crime unfolded in Seoni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, where a young girl was abducted, raped, and murdered. The tragic incident has sent ripples of shock and anger through the community.

Ajay Dhurve, a suspect known to the victim's family, was swiftly arrested by authorities. According to law enforcement, Dhurve entered the family's home, abducted the girl, and committed the heinous acts. Her body was found near a canal.

Grieving family members, alongside community supporters, have protested, demanding the death penalty for the accused. The local police have assured that justice will be pursued diligently.

