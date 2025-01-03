Left Menu

Tragic Incident Rocks Seoni Malwa: Community Demands Justice

In Seoni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, a six-year-old girl was tragically kidnapped, raped, and killed. The accused, Ajay Dhurve, was apprehended within hours. The incident has sparked protests from the victim's family demanding capital punishment for Dhurve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:04 IST
Tragic Incident Rocks Seoni Malwa: Community Demands Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying crime unfolded in Seoni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, where a young girl was abducted, raped, and murdered. The tragic incident has sent ripples of shock and anger through the community.

Ajay Dhurve, a suspect known to the victim's family, was swiftly arrested by authorities. According to law enforcement, Dhurve entered the family's home, abducted the girl, and committed the heinous acts. Her body was found near a canal.

Grieving family members, alongside community supporters, have protested, demanding the death penalty for the accused. The local police have assured that justice will be pursued diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025