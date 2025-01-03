Heightened Security at Maha Kumbh: Four Foreign Nationals Questioned
Four foreign nationals were questioned at the Maha Kumbh over suspicion. Their documents were checked, revealing one Russian with an expired visa and passport, leading to his deportation. Authorities emphasize round-the-clock surveillance to ensure the safety of devotees.
In a recent incident at the Maha Kumbh, four foreign nationals came under scrutiny after being deemed suspicious by officials. According to a statement released on Friday, one of the foreigners was found carrying an expired visa and passport and has since been deported.
The individuals included a Russian, a German, and two Belarusians. Upon examination of their documentation, the German and Belarusian nationals were cleared, while the Russian, identified as Andre from Moscow, was sent back to Russia due to invalid travel papers.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi assured that comprehensive security measures are being implemented, especially focusing on suspicious individuals, to protect devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.
