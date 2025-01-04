Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Iran, Italy, and the US in a Delicate Triangle

Iran has issued a stern warning to Italy, urging it not to harm their bilateral relations by detaining an Iranian engineer on a US warrant. The case is linked to a drone attack in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three American troops last year.

The diplomatic row has deepened as an Italian journalist was arrested in Tehran around the same time, complicating the situation for Italy — a nation historically aligned with the US but also having robust ties with Iran.

The legal proceedings, set to unfold in Milan, could further strain this diplomatic triangle, with broader implications for Italy's relationship with both Tehran and Washington.

