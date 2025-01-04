Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel intensified its military campaign against Hamas with airstrikes over Gaza, causing more than 110 deaths in two days, as Palestinian health authorities reported. The escalation coincides with ongoing negotiations led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar for a ceasefire and the release of hostages amid a 15-month-long conflict.

Despite mediation efforts, the ceasefire remains elusive with both sides holding firm on demands. Hamas insists on Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the safe return of displaced people as conditions for peace. Israel, however, seeks the total elimination of Hamas before halting military actions.

The humanitarian crisis worsens with civilians facing severe winter conditions in temporary camps. The Israeli military asserts compliance with international law during operations, claiming precision in targeting militant strongholds and minimizing civilian harm.

