Major Breach: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Treasury

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on significant Chinese cyber attacks targeting the Department of Treasury's networks. These state-sponsored breaches resulted in the theft of documents, labeled by Treasury as a major incident. Efforts are underway to mitigate further risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has been updated on what is being described as significant cyber attacks by Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting the Department of Treasury's networks, as confirmed by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday.

This month, the Department of Treasury experienced a security breach when hackers infiltrated and accessed sensitive documents. Treasury officials, in correspondence with lawmakers and reported by Reuters, have deemed the situation a 'major incident'.

Efforts to mitigate risks and secure the Treasury's computer systems are currently a priority for the administration, as they respond to the growing threat of cyber warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

