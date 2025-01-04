Major Breach: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Treasury

U.S. President Joe Biden has been updated on what is being described as significant cyber attacks by Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting the Department of Treasury's networks, as confirmed by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday.

This month, the Department of Treasury experienced a security breach when hackers infiltrated and accessed sensitive documents. Treasury officials, in correspondence with lawmakers and reported by Reuters, have deemed the situation a 'major incident'.

Efforts to mitigate risks and secure the Treasury's computer systems are currently a priority for the administration, as they respond to the growing threat of cyber warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)