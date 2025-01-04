Cross-Border Conflict Escalates: Casualties Mount in Ukraine and Russia

In the latest wave of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, officials have confirmed three casualties following cross-border attacks on Friday. Missiles ravaged a residential area in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, killing one and injuring five.

Simultaneously, a barrage of drone strikes and shelling hit neighboring Kyiv and Sloviansk, amplifying the crisis further. President Zelenskiy disclosed that 300 drones and nearly 20 missiles have targeted Ukraine since the onset of 2025, with most intercepted.

In Russia, the conflict persists with the Kursk region witnessing a man killed by a drone attack and Bryansk sustaining mortar fire. Forces on both sides remain locked in this escalating confrontation, with air defense systems engaged to intercept incoming threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)