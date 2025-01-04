FBI Investigates Tesla Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas
The FBI reported no animosity towards Donald Trump from the suspect involved in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. The incident, which might be linked to PTSD, caused minor injuries to seven people. No link was found to the earlier New Orleans truck attack.
The FBI announced on Friday that the individual suspected in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas harbored no ill-will towards President-elect Donald Trump. Authorities suggest the suspect possibly suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Despite the severity of the incident, which left seven people with minor injuries, the FBI emphasized there was no confirmed connection between this explosion and the fatal New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans, which resulted in over a dozen casualties.
The investigation continues as officials aim to uncover further details and shed light on the motivations and potential connections between these events.
