FBI Investigates Tesla Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas

The FBI announced on Friday that the individual suspected in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas harbored no ill-will towards President-elect Donald Trump. Authorities suggest the suspect possibly suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Despite the severity of the incident, which left seven people with minor injuries, the FBI emphasized there was no confirmed connection between this explosion and the fatal New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans, which resulted in over a dozen casualties.

The investigation continues as officials aim to uncover further details and shed light on the motivations and potential connections between these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)