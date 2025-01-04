Left Menu

Diplomatic Tour Amidst Political Crisis: Blinken's High-Stakes Visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on a diplomatic tour to South Korea, Japan, and France from Jan. 4-9. His visit coincides with a political crisis in Seoul, where authorities were blocked from arresting President Yoon Suk Yeol, under investigation for insurrection. Blinken will address regional security efforts.

Updated: 04-01-2025 05:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to South Korea, Japan, and France from January 4-9, according to the State Department. This tour comes as Seoul grapples with a major political crisis, following impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Amid a tense backdrop, South Korean presidential guards and military forces recently intervened to prevent authorities from detaining Yoon, who faces charges of insurrection linked to his December 3, 2024, attempt to impose martial law.

During his visits, Blinken will engage with high-ranking South Korean officials, focusing on enhancing cooperation to promote a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific, alongside trilateral endeavors involving Japan. In France, discussions will center on Middle Eastern and European challenges, including efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

