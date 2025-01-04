Left Menu

U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

The Biden administration has informed Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, covering munitions for fighter jets and helicopters. The deal requires Congress approval and includes defense materials for threats such as drones. Diplomatic efforts to end the Israeli-Gaza conflict remain unfruitful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 07:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has informally informed the U.S. Congress of an $8 billion arms sale proposal to Israel, Axios reported Friday, citing sources.

The deal, which covers munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters, requires approval from House and Senate committees. It includes artillery shells and missiles designed to counter threats like drones. The State Department has not yet commented.

An official told Axios that President Biden maintains that Israel has the right to defend itself, in line with international law, highlighting the tensions with Iran and its proxies. This development occurs as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing Israeli conflict with Gaza remain stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

