Sikkim Governor Visits Strategic Doklam

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited Doklam, engaging with Army personnel and locals on environmental conservation. Accompanied by Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma, Mathur was warmly received and held discussions at various locations, also expressing gratitude to soldiers for their dedication to the nation's security.

Gangtok | Updated: 04-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:22 IST
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur made a significant visit to Doklam where he engaged with Army personnel stationed at the strategic border area. This visit comes years after the notable 2017 standoff between Indian and Chinese troops.

Accompanied by Rajasthan's Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, Mathur received a warm welcome from locals, including members of the Kyongnosla Gram Panchayat and officers from the Forest Department and Sikkim Police at 8th Mile JN Road.

Throughout the visit, Mathur discussed development and environmental conservation with locals and extended gratitude to the military for their relentless commitment to national security. He concluded with a visit to Kupup and an assurance to support villagers of Dichu.

