Modi's Call for Unity Amidst Rural Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the need to thwart divisive caste politics to maintain social harmony in rural India. Speaking at the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, he stressed rural empowerment and the NDA's efforts to reduce poverty. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized financial inclusion through government schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the divisive tactics of caste politics while underscoring the significance of social harmony to rural India during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav inauguration.
The Prime Minister affirmed his government's commitment to empowering villages and highlighted their role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out ongoing efforts to improve financial inclusion through government schemes, emphasizing economic stability and innovation in rural communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing India's Economy: The Impact of JAM on Financial Inclusion
Driving Financial Inclusion Through Trust and Policy in Central Asia and Caucasus
Amit Shah Boosts Financial Inclusion with Launch of New Cooperatives
Political Turmoil Threatens South Korea's Economic Stability
Some people are trying to disturb social harmony in name of caste politics, says PM Modi as he calls to defeat such designs.