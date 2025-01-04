Modi's Call for Unity Amidst Rural Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the divisive tactics of caste politics while underscoring the significance of social harmony to rural India during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav inauguration.

The Prime Minister affirmed his government's commitment to empowering villages and highlighted their role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out ongoing efforts to improve financial inclusion through government schemes, emphasizing economic stability and innovation in rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)