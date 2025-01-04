Left Menu

Modi's Call for Unity Amidst Rural Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the need to thwart divisive caste politics to maintain social harmony in rural India. Speaking at the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, he stressed rural empowerment and the NDA's efforts to reduce poverty. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized financial inclusion through government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the divisive tactics of caste politics while underscoring the significance of social harmony to rural India during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav inauguration.

The Prime Minister affirmed his government's commitment to empowering villages and highlighted their role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out ongoing efforts to improve financial inclusion through government schemes, emphasizing economic stability and innovation in rural communities.

