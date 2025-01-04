Tragic Explosion at Firecracker Unit Claims Six Lives
An explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit resulted in the death of six workers and left one injured. The blast occurred during the mixing of chemical-raw materials, destroying four rooms in the factory. The Chief Minister has ordered financial aid for the victims' families and the injured worker.
An explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near the city claimed the lives of six workers on Saturday, as confirmed by an official. The incident took place in the morning during the mixing of chemical-raw materials as part of the production process, flattening four rooms within the factory premises.
A worker identified as Mohammed Sudeen suffered injuries and was immediately transported to a government facility in Madurai. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion with a case already registered by the police.
The deceased have been named as S Sivakumar, S Meenakshi Sundaram, R Nagaraj, G Velmurugan, S Kamaraj, and R Kannan. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow and ordered financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' families and Rs 1 lakh to the injured from the CM's Relief Fund.
