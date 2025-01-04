Left Menu

Acquitted: The Nanded Blast Case Verdict

In Nanded, Maharashtra, all nine surviving accused in the 2006 blast case were acquitted, with the court unable to establish it was a bomb blast. The initial probe by ATS shifted to CBI, and the case involved 12 accused, three of whom have died, including those killed in the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a district court in Nanded, Maharashtra, has acquitted all nine surviving accused involved in the 2006 blast case. The verdict comes after the prosecution failed to establish that the incident was a bomb blast.

The case, which initially saw the involvement of 12 accused, was marred by tragedy from the outset. Two suspects died in the initial explosion at Laxman Rajkondwar's residence, an alleged RSS worker, while another passed away during the lengthy trial.

Following an investigation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Central Bureau of Investigation, it was found that insufficient evidence was available to prove the blast was anything other than a gas cylinder explosion, according to defence lawyer Nitin Runwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

