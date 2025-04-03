Mamata Banerjee Challenges Supreme Court Verdict on School Appointments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissent against the Supreme Court's decision to annul school appointments citing 'humanitarian grounds.' She accused the BJP and CPI(M) of collusion, while underscoring her government's commitment to legal options in defense of affected candidates.

Banerjee's remarks come as the state prepares for an upcoming election, intensifying the political discourse. She criticized the BJP for targeting the state's educational framework and drew parallels to other national scams, like the Vyapam case in Madhya Pradesh.

Banerjee vowed to support the dismissed candidates, underscoring the impact on their families. Turning to the broader implications, she questioned the continuity of teaching in critical school years and pledged to meet candidates to offer solidarity on April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)