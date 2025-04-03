Supreme Court Verdict: Integrity Overhaul in Employment Selection

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the entire employment selection process must be annulled if systemic irregularities, such as fraud or malaise, are found to corrupt its integrity.

This landmark decision resulted in the cancellation of appointments for 25,753 teachers in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the necessity of a fair and thorough investigation, ensuring that untainted candidates are not unjustly penalized while underscoring the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the employment selection process.

