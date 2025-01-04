Left Menu

FSB Thwarts Bomb Plot in Yekaterinburg

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained four teenagers in Yekaterinburg who were allegedly planning to detonate a bomb in a crowded place. Components for a homemade explosive device were seized, and a criminal case was opened. The teens also faced accusations of an arson attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:53 IST
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Saturday that it had successfully prevented a major attack in the city of Yekaterinburg. The agency detained four teenagers suspected of planning to set off a bomb in a densely populated area.

According to the FSB, investigators in the Sverdlovsk region discovered components for a homemade explosive device. The detained individuals, all Russian citizens born in 2007 and 2008, now face criminal charges. Their names have not been disclosed.

The FSB revealed that the teenagers were inspired by a banned terrorist organization and intended to execute a terrorist act using a homemade bomb. Additionally, two of the suspects were implicated in a previous arson attack on an interior ministry vehicle. This incident, reported by the Interfax news agency, occurred on Dec. 22, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

