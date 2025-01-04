FSB Thwarts Bomb Plot in Yekaterinburg

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Saturday that it had successfully prevented a major attack in the city of Yekaterinburg. The agency detained four teenagers suspected of planning to set off a bomb in a densely populated area.

According to the FSB, investigators in the Sverdlovsk region discovered components for a homemade explosive device. The detained individuals, all Russian citizens born in 2007 and 2008, now face criminal charges. Their names have not been disclosed.

The FSB revealed that the teenagers were inspired by a banned terrorist organization and intended to execute a terrorist act using a homemade bomb. Additionally, two of the suspects were implicated in a previous arson attack on an interior ministry vehicle. This incident, reported by the Interfax news agency, occurred on Dec. 22, 2024.

