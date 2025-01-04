Manoj Kumar Sahoo Appointed as CM's Private Secretary in Odisha
Manoj Kumar Sahoo, a senior bureaucrat and 2006-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the private secretary to the chief minister of Odisha. Previously, he served as the special secretary to the chief minister. Sahoo replaces Arindam Dakua, who takes on a new role in municipal administration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant administrative shuffle, Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as the private secretary to Odisha's chief minister. The announcement was made through an official notification on Saturday.
Sahoo, an IAS officer from the 2006 batch, previously held the position of special secretary to the chief minister. His new role as private secretary is given the same status and responsibility level.
The appointment comes as Arindam Dakua, a 2011-batch IAS officer, transitions to the role of director of municipal administration, accompanied by additional responsibilities as the ex-officio additional secretary for housing and urban development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Historic Judicial Appointments Surpass Trump's First-Term Record
Major US Policy Updates: Defense, Social Security, and Political Appointments
Trump's Strategic Appointments and Actions: A Bold Political Agenda
US Domestic Policy Overhaul: Defense, Social Security, Judicial Appointments, and Key Nominations in Focus
Judicial Appointments Shake-Up in Indian High Courts