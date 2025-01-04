Left Menu

Congress MP Faces Legal Heat Over Provocative Video

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has been charged with sharing a provocative video during a mass marriage event in Gujarat. The video allegedly incites religious discord. Local Congress leader Altaf Khafi and a charitable trust are also implicated. Legal proceedings are underway following a complaint by a Jamnagar resident.

Updated: 04-01-2025 19:09 IST
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi finds himself in legal trouble for allegedly sharing a provocative video featuring a controversial song at a mass marriage function in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The police have charged him along with local Congress leader Altaf Khafi and a trust that organized the event.

According to law enforcement, the video, which Pratapgarhi posted on social media platform X, could incite enmity between different religious groups. The clip, shared three days after the event, features Pratapgarhi being showered with flower petals while a song plays in the background. Authorities claim the lyrics promote divisive sentiments.

The case has sparked significant online reaction, with criticism likening the situation to conflict zones. Pratapgarhi, a parliamentarian and chairman of the minority cell in Congress, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which pertain to promoting religious enmity and instigating groups to commit violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

