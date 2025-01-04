Left Menu

High School Tragedy: Student Stabbed in Delhi

A 14-year-old student was stabbed to death outside his school in east Delhi's Shakarpur area. Police apprehended seven individuals, including five juveniles and two adults, following a confrontation between the victim and classmates. The attack occurred after school, escalating from a mobile phone dispute.

Updated: 04-01-2025 19:41 IST
High School Tragedy: Student Stabbed in Delhi
A tragic incident unfolded in east Delhi's Shakarpur as a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed outside his school, prompting police action. The confrontation, which stemmed from a dispute involving a mobile call, escalated after classes on Friday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, reported the arrest of seven individuals, among them five juveniles. The apprehensions took place while the suspects attempted to flee the city. During the altercation, the victim was attacked in the thigh, sustaining severe wounds. Despite swift first aid and hospital transfer, the student succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators performed an exhaustive analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence, successfully identifying and capturing the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, with critical evidence, such as blood-stained garments and the murder weapon, being examined to determine the precise roles and motivations behind the attack.

