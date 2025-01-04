Arrests Made in Shocking Arunachal Pradesh Murder Case

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two individuals following the gruesome murder of a migrant worker in Papum Pare district. The victim, aged 24, was employed at a construction site and was found partially buried.

Police revealed that clues, including a red wool cloth, led them to the crime scene. Suspects were identified using phone records, eyewitnesses, and CCTV footage. A primary suspect was apprehended in Tamil Nadu.

The investigation is ongoing, with focus on potential motives, accomplices, and the possibility of sexual assault. Forensic results are pending to inform further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)