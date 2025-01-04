Arrests Made in Shocking Arunachal Pradesh Murder Case
Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a migrant worker in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district. The 24-year-old victim's body was found near a construction site. Police are investigating the case, with suspects in custody and awaiting forensic reports to determine further charges.
Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two individuals following the gruesome murder of a migrant worker in Papum Pare district. The victim, aged 24, was employed at a construction site and was found partially buried.
Police revealed that clues, including a red wool cloth, led them to the crime scene. Suspects were identified using phone records, eyewitnesses, and CCTV footage. A primary suspect was apprehended in Tamil Nadu.
The investigation is ongoing, with focus on potential motives, accomplices, and the possibility of sexual assault. Forensic results are pending to inform further actions.
