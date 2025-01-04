Russian Attack Wounds Three in Ukrainian Sumy Region
A Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region injured three individuals, including two children, according to local authorities. The incident involved a bomb dropped on a residential building. A rescue operation is ongoing to find any trapped individuals.
A Russian assault on the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine wounded at least three people, including two children, according to local officials on Saturday.
The Sumy region, which shares a border with Russia's Kursk region, has faced regular shelling by Russian forces in recent months.
The Sumy military administration reported on Telegram that a bomb was dropped on a residential building, injuring two children and one adult, and destroying one entrance of the building. Rescue operations are underway to locate any individuals trapped in the debris.
