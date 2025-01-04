Russian Attack Wounds Three in Ukrainian Sumy Region

A Russian assault on the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine wounded at least three people, including two children, according to local officials on Saturday.

The Sumy region, which shares a border with Russia's Kursk region, has faced regular shelling by Russian forces in recent months.

The Sumy military administration reported on Telegram that a bomb was dropped on a residential building, injuring two children and one adult, and destroying one entrance of the building. Rescue operations are underway to locate any individuals trapped in the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)