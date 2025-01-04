Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks

In escalating violence, Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza have killed at least 10 people, including a child, hospital sources report. The attacks targeted a car, a house, and individuals on the street in Khan Younis, as ceasefire discussions are said to resume in Qatar.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that in the last 24 hours, 59 people have died and over 270 sustained injuries due to strikes. Meanwhile, indirect ceasefire negotiations mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt struggle as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu remains firm on eliminating Hamas forces from Gaza.

The prolonged conflict, beginning with the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, has been devastating, with massive casualties and significant displacements in Gaza. Amidst the turmoil, Netanyahu faces public pressure from families of hostages urging for a ceasefire resolution.

