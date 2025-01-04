Journalist's Murder Sparks Political Row in Chhattisgarh
Three arrests made in connection with journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder in Chhattisgarh. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma sets up SIT for probe. Main accused, a contractor, alleged to switch political affiliations. Victim valued for journalism in Maoist-hit regions. Investigation uncovers familial links and foul play.
A significant turn of events has unfolded in Chhattisgarh as three individuals were arrested on Saturday over the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. He went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the troubling incident, highlighting the arrest of Mukesh's kin and a supervisor, while the main suspect, Suresh Chandrakar, remains at large.
This murder case has ignited political tensions, with allegations about Suresh Chandrakar's political ties being a key point of contention between Congress and BJP party members.
