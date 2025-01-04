Journalist's Murder Sparks Political Row in Chhattisgarh

A significant turn of events has unfolded in Chhattisgarh as three individuals were arrested on Saturday over the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. He went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the troubling incident, highlighting the arrest of Mukesh's kin and a supervisor, while the main suspect, Suresh Chandrakar, remains at large.

This murder case has ignited political tensions, with allegations about Suresh Chandrakar's political ties being a key point of contention between Congress and BJP party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)