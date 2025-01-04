Left Menu

Telangana Raises Concerns Over Polavaram Project Impact

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy mandated a report on Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project, involving IIT Hyderabad, to assess potential impacts on Telangana. The report will also explore threats to the Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam. Telangana is challenging the project's legality and its potential environmental consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:28 IST
In a decisive move, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday tasked the Irrigation department with creating a report on Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project, seeking assistance from IIT Hyderabad to evaluate its effects on Telangana territory.

The Chief Minister's directive came during a meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials. A special officer will facilitate coordination between the state and IIT Hyderabad. Reddy emphasized the urgency of submitting the report within a month.

Amid growing concerns, officials highlighted the threat to the Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam, especially after the 2022 floods. They also pointed out Andhra Pradesh's unapproved Godavari Banakacherla project. Reddy instructed officials to communicate Telangana's objections to Andhra Pradesh authorities and, if needed, escalate the issue to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

